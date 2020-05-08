Whoopi Goldberg says her calling in life is helping people on 'The View', as she believes that's where she's ''supposed'' to be.
Whoopi Goldberg says her calling in life is helping people on 'The View'.
The 64-year-old actress has been part of the talk show since 2007, and has said that whilst she'd love to return to acting in the future, she believes right now she's ''supposed'' to be on 'The View' where she can help people.
Speaking to Howard Stern for his SiriusXM show, Whoopi - who is set to star in Stephen King's drama miniseries 'The Stand', but hasn't had a film role since 2018 - said: ''You have to have people ask you to master things. I have 'The Stand' coming up, it's kind of fabulous. Things come up and I think my time has been spread.
''I guess I'm supposed to be doing this right now.
''I guess I'm supposed to be in this chair every day saying, 'Listen, we do not have to buy into fear or panic. We can master this if we do it together.' Somebody needs to stand up when the person in the White House says, 'Hey, maybe we should ingest some bleach.'
''Sure, I'd like to be making a movie and I'm sure I will again.''
Meanwhile, Whoopi revealed last year she feels ''very, very lucky'' to be alive after being hospitalised for almost a month.
The 'Sister Act' star fell ill with what she thought was a cold in 2018, but in February 2019, she was diagnosed with pneumonia in both lungs, as well as potentially-fatal sepsis, which can lead to tissue damage and organ failure.
She said: ''I'm very, very lucky.
''The doctor told me, 'Listen, you're not going anywhere tomorrow and you're not going anywhere next week because you are really sick.''
While in hospital, Whoopi underwent thoracentesis twice, a procedure to drain the lungs in which a needle is inserted in the space between the organs and the chest wall to remove fluid.
She added at the time: ''It's going to be a while before I'm back to 100 percent. It really took me down, but I'm getting there.
''I've cut down a lot of the stuff that I would normally be doing and I have to rest.
''There's no getting around it. In the morning I go and do the show, then afterward I have my other work, and by 3 o'clock, I have to sit down. I have to stop. It's taking a little while, but I'm getting there.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
A-list director Ron Howard worked with the surviving Beatles to assemble this engaging documentary, which...
In the Appalachian Mountains of Virginia lies a blue-collar coal-mining town called Big Stone Gap,...
Andre Allen has been voted the Funniest Man in America in his illustrious career as...
Some years ago, four baby turtles were discovered in a puddle of radioactive ooze in...
April O’Neil is a fearless news reporter whose job to land stories is all the...
In a city rife with crime and destruction, there's danger at every turn and suffering...
This beautifully assembled documentary traces the creation of Paul Simon's seminal 1986 album Graceland, focussing...
Kevin Clash is one of America's most popular performers, and yet he's rarely recognised in...
Underneath the famous Muppet Theatre, oil has been discovered. Tex Richman, an oilman, finds out...
Shot in the style of a bland Hollywood rom-com, this film is actually a weepie...
Tyler Perry re-works and Ntozake Shange's 1975 choreopoem/play For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide...