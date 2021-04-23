Whoopi Goldberg is most proud of the fact she's "still here" and being herself as she reflected on her longstanding career.
The 65-year-old actress has reflected on her longstanding career, admitting that her biggest success is not only that she didn't "fade away" or "disappear" but also that she is still doing what she wants to be doing.
Asked what achievement she is most proud of across her entire career, she shared: "That I’m still here. I didn’t fade away. I didn’t disappear. I’m still here and still here doing me."
Whoopi also looked back at her Oscar win for Best Supporting Actress for her role in 'Ghost' and when she was announced as the winner, she admitted her biggest worry was if she would have made any sense.
She said: "My worry was - Will I make any sense? Can I do it before they play me off? Will I remember to thank the people I need to thank? ... We all did really good work. Any one of us could’ve taken it, and I don’t think anybody would’ve been mad at anybody else. Sometimes you look at actors and you know, ‘Oh, he’s mad,’ but with us, it was just, 'Whoever wins is paying, that’s all I know. Free food.' ... My mom did not want to come because she felt that she came to the first one and didn’t want me to see her looking disappointed or upset. Then I won, and it was like, 'Of course, the day you don’t come.'"
Whoopi believes the success of the movie was down to the "magical connection" between Demi Moore and Patrick Swayze's characters in the hit 1990 film.
She told Variety: "Everybody wants to feel like their loved one is there with them, and that the bad guys go to hell and good guys go to heaven, and that love is forever. Everybody wants that kind of magical connection that Demi and Patrick’s characters have."
