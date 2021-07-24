Acclaimed actress Whoopi Goldberg is set to star in 'Till'.
Whoopi Goldberg has joined the cast of 'Till'.
The 65-year-old actress will star as Emmett Till's grandmother Alma Carthan in the upcoming movie, which centres on the story of Till's mother and her fight for justice.
Danielle Deadwyler will star in the film as Mamie Till-Mobley, who seeks justice for her son after he's killed by a white mob.
Whoopi is also producing the project alongside Keith Beauchamp, Barbara Broccoli, Thomas K. Levine, Michael JP Reilly and Frederick Zollo.
The upcoming project is being directed and written by Chinonye Chukwu, and production work is poised to start later this year.
Whoopi told Variety: "We have waited a very long time to bring this historically necessary important film to people. And as we watch the repression of American History when it comes to people of colour it makes it even that more important. I couldn’t be with better people: Fred, Barbara, Chinonye, Keith, Michael and Danielle."
Whoopi previously starred in the Steven Spielberg-directed film adaptation of Alice Walker's award-winning novel 'The Color Purple'.
The acclaimed film tells the story of a young African-American girl in the early 20th century, and Whoopi joined the project after writing a letter to the author.
Explaining how she joined the cast, the actress recalled: "I wrote her a letter and said I would do anything, if there was ever going to be anything done with her book. I would play any character. I would play dirt on the floor. I would be a screen door. She wrote back and said she knew who I was, she had seen my show in San Francisco, she had already mentioned me to Spielberg.
"Then Steven asked me to do my show before a few of his friends in Los Angeles. A few of his friends! Do you know who his friends are? There were 80 people in the room. Michael Jackson was there."
Billie Eilish thinks she may have taken it too far as she sees stars in her latest single release, 'NDA'.
Ed Sheeran channels a kind of vampire Joker in the video for his new electronic single ‘Bad Habits’; a song taken from his forthcoming album...
On the 25th June 1984 Prince released an album that would super-charge his popularity and elevate his status beyond imagination.
A-list director Ron Howard worked with the surviving Beatles to assemble this engaging documentary, which...
In the Appalachian Mountains of Virginia lies a blue-collar coal-mining town called Big Stone Gap,...
Andre Allen has been voted the Funniest Man in America in his illustrious career as...
Some years ago, four baby turtles were discovered in a puddle of radioactive ooze in...
April O’Neil is a fearless news reporter whose job to land stories is all the...
In a city rife with crime and destruction, there's danger at every turn and suffering...
This beautifully assembled documentary traces the creation of Paul Simon's seminal 1986 album Graceland, focussing...
Kevin Clash is one of America's most popular performers, and yet he's rarely recognised in...
Underneath the famous Muppet Theatre, oil has been discovered. Tex Richman, an oilman, finds out...
Shot in the style of a bland Hollywood rom-com, this film is actually a weepie...
Tyler Perry re-works and Ntozake Shange's 1975 choreopoem/play For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide...