Whoopi Goldberg wants police departments to re-teach cops ''how to police'' following the Black Lives Matter Movement.
Whoopi Goldberg wants police departments to re-teach cops ''how to police'' following the Black Lives Matter movement.
The 64-year-old actress believes the key to tackling systematic racism is forcing society to make a change as she claims children are ''taught'' to be racist ''without realising''.
Appearing on 'Watch What Happens Live', she said: ''Well, racism is in the heart of the country. You can't get away from it, children are taught it without realising that that's what they're learning.
''So, the first thing that has to happen is people have to first look at people and see them for who they are, not for who they fear they are, but for who they actually are.''
Whoopi's comments come after the death of George Floyd, who died when Derek Chauvin - a police officer in Minneapolis at the time - knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes, whilst two other cops restrained him and another prevented bystanders from intervening.
All four policemen have now been fired from the police force and arrested, with Chauvin facing a second-degree murder charge, and the three other officers charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.
Whoopi is hoping the federal government will make a stand and address those who have taken advantage of the justice system for their own views on race.
She continued: ''And then, you know, the good cops have to call out bad behavior so we can get rid of the bad cops and reteach police departments around the country how to police again. Because now they're soldiers, and we're not in a war, we're not in wars in our towns and neighborhoods.
''So, they must relearn how to police. And that is going to take the action of the federal government.''
But first, Whoopi believes society as a whole needs to address there is a problem before any change can happen.
She added: ''Everybody has to say, 'Yes, there is a problem and we see it and we want to fix it.' So, that's what has to happen.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
A-list director Ron Howard worked with the surviving Beatles to assemble this engaging documentary, which...
In the Appalachian Mountains of Virginia lies a blue-collar coal-mining town called Big Stone Gap,...
Andre Allen has been voted the Funniest Man in America in his illustrious career as...
Some years ago, four baby turtles were discovered in a puddle of radioactive ooze in...
April O’Neil is a fearless news reporter whose job to land stories is all the...
In a city rife with crime and destruction, there's danger at every turn and suffering...
This beautifully assembled documentary traces the creation of Paul Simon's seminal 1986 album Graceland, focussing...
Kevin Clash is one of America's most popular performers, and yet he's rarely recognised in...
Underneath the famous Muppet Theatre, oil has been discovered. Tex Richman, an oilman, finds out...
Shot in the style of a bland Hollywood rom-com, this film is actually a weepie...
Tyler Perry re-works and Ntozake Shange's 1975 choreopoem/play For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide...