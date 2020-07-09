Whitney Port is back in the fashion game after launching a new capsule collection for Rent the Runway.

'The Hills: New Beginnings' star had her own label Eve between 2009 and 2014, and now she's made a comeback with the new sustainable Love, Whit capsule.

Whitney admitted she couldn't wait to get back to designing, as that is when she feels ''most me''.

She said: ''It's been six years now, and I've just been itching to do this again; when I'm designing, that's when I feel the most me.''

The 19-piece collection - which is available to rent - is made from recycled material and sustainable cotton.

She continued: ''Renting is a great way to be sustainably involved in fashion.''

As well as being eco-friendly, the pieces will help to raise funds for Until We Do It, a non-profit which is distributing 50 million face masks to those most at risk of catching Covid-19, such as the homeless and members of the BAME community.

As well as being sustainable, Whitney - who has two-year-old son Sonny with husband Tim Rosenman - wanted the clothes to be comfortable.

On what inspired the capsule, she added to Page Six Style: ''As a multitasking mom, I gravitate toward pieces that can be easily mixed and matched, or one-piece dresses you can throw on.

''So there are really beautiful floral-printed dresses, great tops that can be tucked into jean shorts or jeans for easy dressing at home right now and a really great lightweight, comfortable suit you can wear together or as separates.

''There's nothing body-con -- that's not my style. It's all very flowy and loose and easy to wear. They're pieces for the woman who maybe has felt a little bit of a loss of control now, and wants to bring some joy into her life and to feel elevated and put-together, but still really comfortable.''

Meanwhile, the 35-year-old star admitted she regrets the amount of times she had her undergarments on show whilst filming 'The Hills' between 2006 and 2010 and the reality show's spin-off 'The City'.

She confessed: ''There's so much I would do differently.

''I wore so many oversized tops and blouses with my bra showing; that's just never acceptable! The amount of times my undergarments were showing while I was filming 'The Hills' and 'The City' was just so inappropriate. It's so much fun to reminisce, though, and I try not to be too hard on myself about it.''