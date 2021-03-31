Whitney Port has admitted a lot of the tops she wore on 'The Hills' were "too revealing".

The 36-year-old television personality - who shot to fame after starring on the MTV reality series from 2006 until 2010 - has confessed that she would never dream of wearing some of the clothes she used to wear in her 20s.

She said: “There’s a lot that I still would wear, but a couple of the things that I definitely don’t think I should have worn were a lot of the tops that were too revealing for work, or where my bra was showing."

Despite this, the fashion designer wouldn't change what she dressed like back then, because she "looked and felt great" at the time.

She added to Page Six Style: “You can’t really regret those moments because at the time … I probably thought I looked great and felt great, and that’s what’s really important at the end of the day."

Whitney returned for the sequel, 'The Hills: New Beginnings, in 2019 and has donated “some cute sweaters and blazers” she wore on the programme for her partnership with Dress for Success and Chloe Wine and the 'Your Hour Her Power' campaign.

She said: “I know that there was a black blazer that I wore with just a T-shirt and jeans."

Meanwhile, last summer saw Whitney return to the fashion game with a capsule collection for Rent the Runway.

The blonde beauty had her own label Eve between 2009 and 2014, and made a comeback with the new sustainable Love, Whit capsule.

Whitney admitted she couldn't wait to get back to designing, as that's when she feels "most me".

She said in July: "It's been six years now, and I've just been itching to do this again; when I'm designing, that's when I feel the most me."