Whitney Cummings has been dying her hair different colours to keep her hairstylist in work.

The 38-year-old comedian has revealed she has been having lots of bold hairdos lately, including bright pink and blue and green, to help out the person who does her hair who has seen their wages impacted amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Appearing on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ this week, Whitney said: “I dyed my hair pink mostly because we are in a time right now … where so many people can’t work. And my hair person can’t do hair.

“I was like, ‘What’s the most expensive thing you can do and charge me for it? Come over and let’s do tests and do masks and do something expensive.’”

Whitney has previously credited her hair on Instagram to hairstylist Jess Switzer.

Meanwhile, the ‘2 Broke Girls’ showrunner announced in February that she is no longer engaged.

The stand-up had been set to tie the knot with Miles Skinner when they got engaged in 2018, but she revealed they called off plans to get married, as she explained she isn't "ready to plan a wedding".

Speaking on her 'Good For You' podcast, she said: "I am not wearing an engagement ring. I am no longer engaged. Nothing nasty, no drama. It just wasn't - I feel like nobody will believe me - I truly just was not ready to plan a wedding, the whole thing really overwhelmed me."