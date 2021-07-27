Whitesnake, Foreigner and special guests Europe are embarking on a UK and Ireland tour next May.
Whitesnake and Foreigner have announced a joint 2022 UK and Ireland tour.
The 'Here I Go Again' and 'I Want to Know What Love Is' rockers, respectively, will be joined by 'The Final Countdown' hitmakers Europe on the arena run next May.
The jaunt begins in Dublin, Ireland on May 10, 2022, before heading to Glasgow, Newcastle, London, Manchester, Nottingham, Birmingham, and wrapping in Cardiff, Wales, on May 25.
Whitesnake frontman DAVID COVERDALE said: “After all the extraordinary challenges we’ve been through together over the last year & a half, I am beyond excited to be able to announce our 2022 UK dates!!! I pray every day we can all make this happen & once again, share unforgettable evenings together & celebrate the amazing journey we have been on for almost 50 years!!! Boys & Girls…Whitesnake, Foreigner & Europe…It Doesn’t Get Any Better!!! Let’s Make This Night To Remember…& Let’s Make Some F*****’ Noise!!! (sic)"
Mick Jones from Foreigner said: “We can’t wait to kick off the summer in the UK & Ireland with a massive tour alongside our friends Whitesnake and Europe. We’re looking forward to playing all our biggest hits for our fans, and rocking across the country."
Europe’s Joey Tempest added: “What an explosive start to the summer of 2022 for us! A U.K. & Ireland Arena tour with our friends in Whitesnake and Foreigner! YEAH! An evening of some of the biggest anthems in classic Rock! We are truly honored to be invited as special guests."
The tour will follow the release of Whitesnake's remastered and remixed CD and LP deluxe editions of 'Restless Heart' - which boasts unreleased demos, studio outtakes, and a DVD - on October 29, 2021.
Tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday (30.07.21) from 9am at LiveNation.co.uk
Whitesnake and Foreigner's 2022 UK and Ireland tour dates are:
Tuesday 10 May, 3Arena, Dublin
Thursday 12 May, SEC (SSE Hydro Arena), Glasgow
Saturday 14 May, Utilita Arena, Newcastle
Monday 16 May, The O2 Arena, London
Wednesday 18 May, AO Arena, Manchester
Friday 20 May, Motorpoint Arena Nottingham
Sunday 22 May, Utilita Arena Birmingham
Wednesday 25 May, Motorpoint Arena Cardiff
