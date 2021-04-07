The White Stripes fans can get their hands on 13 unreleased tracks and alternative cuts on the 20th anniversary companion LP to their seminal record, 'White Blood Cells' .
The White Stripes are releasing a 20th anniversary companion album to their 2001 landmark LP, 'White Blood Cells'.
The double LP features 13 previously unreleased tracks or alternate cuts of tracks from the sessions for the rock duo's seminal album, plus a previously unreleased live recording from Headliners in Louisville, Kentucky from September 2001.
The alternate version of 'Fell In Love With A Girl' is out now.
'White Blood Cells XX ' also comes with an hour-long DVD giving fans an inside look at the making of the record in Memphis.
A press release states that: “In February 2001, Jack and Meg White hopped into their trusty Dodge van and made their way down south to Easley-McCain Recording in Memphis, Tennessee. Inspired and electrified by their recent overseas touring and the increasingly rabid reaction to their live performances, the White Stripes would, for the first time, record an album outside of their hometown Detroit.
“Interviews at the time had Jack postulating that the record might stretch to a double LP length and while that didn’t happen, the fruit born from the sessions proved markedly unique in the band’s canon.”
Fans will need to sign up for a Third Man Vault subscription by April 30 to receive the package.
Last year, The White Stripes - which was comprised of ex-spouses Jack White and Meg White until the band's demise in 2011 - issued a special vinyl release containing unreleased material and rarities to mark the 20th anniversary of their seminal album, 'De Stijl'.
