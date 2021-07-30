Westlife are the final act confirmed for Radio 2 Live.

The chart-topping boy band - comprising Shane Filan, Markus Feehily, Kian Egan, and Nicky Byrne - will play to a small room of fans on August 26 in Belfast, Northern Ireland, for the BBC radio station's summer concert series.

The 'What About Now' hitmakers said: “We are thrilled to be taking part in this year’s Radio 2 Live. Our show at Hyde Park in 2019 was such a highlight for us and we can’t wait to do something a little different this time."

Manic Street Preachers are set to rock St. David’s Hall in Cardiff, Wales, on August 12.

Frontman James Dean said: “We are really excited to be playing St David’s Hall in Cardiff on August 12th for Radio 2 Live. I’ve seen bands and artists including The Waterboys, Echo and the Bunnymen, John Grant and Gary Numan perform on stage there, and myself and Nicky Wire busked outside of it in the mid 80s. Hopefully we can add to the musical memories we have experienced there.”

Earlier this week, Zoe Ball announced on the Breakfast Show that Texas will play Glasgow on August 4, and Steps will perform in Manchester on August 10.

Helen Thomas, Head of Radio 2, said: “New for 2021 and beyond, Radio 2 Live will take the spirit of our very special radio station around the UK. We’re thrilled to be bringing Texas, Steps, Manic Street Preachers and Westlife to Radio 2 listeners around the country after so long without live music.”

Jeff Smith, Head of Music for Radio 2, commented: “Radio 2 is committed to bringing live music performance to its listeners as we know how much they love to listen and watch their favourite artists perform the songs they adore. Over the past year, Radio 2 House Music has done a brilliant job with performances from Joan Armatrading, Kelly Clarkson, Rag’n’Bone Man and many more, but now it’s time to get back to live performance in front of an audience. Radio 2 Live is going to feature incredible sets from major artists, in front of what I’m sure will be a very excited audience of Radio 2 listeners.”

Although capacity is limited, the sets will also be available to watch on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds from September 11, with a special highlights show on Radio 2 from 7pm and 9pm the following evening.

Tickets will be allocated via a ballot following registration at bbc.co.uk/radio2live.