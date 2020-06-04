Cannes Film Festival artistic director Thierry Fremaux and president Pierre Lescure announced the event's official 56-movie selection, which includes Wes Anderson's 'The French Dispatch' and Steve McQueen's 'Mangrove', after the spectacle was subject to delays due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Cannes' artistic director Thierry Fremaux and president Pierre Lescure announced the motion pictures which will receive a Cannes 2020 label, despite the spectacle being subject to delays due to the coronavirus pandemic and event bosses admitting it seems ''complicated to organise'' a new date for this year.
Pixar film 'Soul', Thomas Vinterberg's 'Another Round, amd Naomi Kawase's 'True Mothers' are also on list of 56 films, which will be accompanied by the Festival for their release in cinemas and screenings at certain other spectacles.
Francis Lee's romantic movie 'Ammonite' - which stars Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan - made the list, and the director was ''utterly thrilled''.
He wrote on Twitter: ''In such upsetting times, a little personal joy. I am utterly thrilled Ammonite has been selected for Cannes 2020. To be amongst the other film makers is a complete honour. I can't wait for you all to see it soon. Thank you @Festival_Cannes (sic)''
Fremaux and Lescure announced the 56-movie roster during a TV interview on Canal+ on Wednesday (03.06.20), as the traditional press conference was scrapped due to the pandemic.
The French movie event had initially been moved from 2-23 May to late June due to the coronavirus pandemic, but after President Emmanuel Macron announced the country wouldn't host any festivals or events with large gatherings until at least mid-July the organisers decided to present an official film selection.
And they will also collaborate with other events, such as the Venice Film Festival, to present other movies later in the year.
Speaking last month, a spokesperson said: ''As of today, a physical edition seems complicated to organise, so we are going forward with an announcement of films from the (initial official) selection at the beginning of June.''
Cannes Film Festival's 2020 selection:
The French Dispatch, Wes Anderson
Summer of 85, François Ozon
True Mothers, Naomi Kawase
Lover's Rock, Steve McQueen
Mangrove, Steve McQueen
Druk (Another Round), Thomas Vinterberg
Peninsula, Sang-ho Yeon
ADN, Maïwenn
Soul, Pete Docter
Ammonite, Francis Lee
Falling, Viggo Mortensen
Broken Keys, Jimmy Keyrouz
Truffle Hunters, Gregory Kershaw and Michael Dweck
Aya and the Witch, Goro Miyazaki
Limbo, Ben Sharrock
Heaven, Im Sang-soo
Last Words, Jonathan Nossiter
Des Hommes, Lucas Belvaux
Passion Simple, Danielle Arbid
Good Man, Marie-Castille Mention Schaar
The Things We Say, the Things We Do, Emmanuel Mouret
John and the Hole, Pascual Sisto
Here We Are, Nir Bergman
Rouge, Farid Bentoumi
Sweat, Magnus von Horn
Teddy, Ludovic and Zoran Boukherma
Un médecin de nuit, Elie Wajeman
Enfant Terrible, Oskar Roehler
Nadia, Butterfly, Pascal Plante
Pleasure, Ninja Thyberg
Slalom, Charlène Favier
Casa de Antiguidades, João Paulo Miranda Maria
Ibrahim, Samuel Gueismi
Gagarine, Fanny Liatard, Jérémy Trouilh
16 Printemps, Suzanne Lindon
Vaurien, Peter Dourountzis
Garçon chiffon, Nicolas Maury
Si Le Vent Tombe, Nora Martirosyan
On the Way to the Billion, Dieudo Hamadi
9 Days at Raqqa, Xavier de Lauzanne
Cévennes, Caroline Vignal
French Tench, Bruno Podalydès
Un Triomphe, Emmanuel Courcol
Le Discours, Laurent Tirard
L'Origine du Monde, Laurent Lafitte
Flee, Jonas Poher Rasmussen
Eight and a Half, Ann Hui, Sammo Kam-Bo Hung, Ringo Lam, Patrick Tam, Johnnie To, Hark Tsui, John Woo, Woo-Ping Yuen
