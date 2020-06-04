Wes Anderson's 'The French Dispatch' and Steve McQueen's 'Mangrove' are among the 56 movies on the Cannes Film Festival's official selection.

Cannes' artistic director Thierry Fremaux and president Pierre Lescure announced the motion pictures which will receive a Cannes 2020 label, despite the spectacle being subject to delays due to the coronavirus pandemic and event bosses admitting it seems ''complicated to organise'' a new date for this year.

Pixar film 'Soul', Thomas Vinterberg's 'Another Round, amd Naomi Kawase's 'True Mothers' are also on list of 56 films, which will be accompanied by the Festival for their release in cinemas and screenings at certain other spectacles.

Francis Lee's romantic movie 'Ammonite' - which stars Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan - made the list, and the director was ''utterly thrilled''.

He wrote on Twitter: ''In such upsetting times, a little personal joy. I am utterly thrilled Ammonite has been selected for Cannes 2020. To be amongst the other film makers is a complete honour. I can't wait for you all to see it soon. Thank you @Festival_Cannes (sic)''

Fremaux and Lescure announced the 56-movie roster during a TV interview on Canal+ on Wednesday (03.06.20), as the traditional press conference was scrapped due to the pandemic.

The French movie event had initially been moved from 2-23 May to late June due to the coronavirus pandemic, but after President Emmanuel Macron announced the country wouldn't host any festivals or events with large gatherings until at least mid-July the organisers decided to present an official film selection.

And they will also collaborate with other events, such as the Venice Film Festival, to present other movies later in the year.

Speaking last month, a spokesperson said: ''As of today, a physical edition seems complicated to organise, so we are going forward with an announcement of films from the (initial official) selection at the beginning of June.''

Cannes Film Festival's 2020 selection:

The French Dispatch, Wes Anderson

Summer of 85, François Ozon

True Mothers, Naomi Kawase

Lover's Rock, Steve McQueen

Mangrove, Steve McQueen

Druk (Another Round), Thomas Vinterberg

Peninsula, Sang-ho Yeon

ADN, Maïwenn

Soul, Pete Docter

Ammonite, Francis Lee

Falling, Viggo Mortensen

Broken Keys, Jimmy Keyrouz

Truffle Hunters, Gregory Kershaw and Michael Dweck

Aya and the Witch, Goro Miyazaki

Limbo, Ben Sharrock

Heaven, Im Sang-soo

Last Words, Jonathan Nossiter

Des Hommes, Lucas Belvaux

Passion Simple, Danielle Arbid

Good Man, Marie-Castille Mention Schaar

The Things We Say, the Things We Do, Emmanuel Mouret

John and the Hole, Pascual Sisto

Here We Are, Nir Bergman

Rouge, Farid Bentoumi

Sweat, Magnus von Horn

Teddy, Ludovic and Zoran Boukherma

Un médecin de nuit, Elie Wajeman

Enfant Terrible, Oskar Roehler

Nadia, Butterfly, Pascal Plante

Pleasure, Ninja Thyberg

Slalom, Charlène Favier

Casa de Antiguidades, João Paulo Miranda Maria

Ibrahim, Samuel Gueismi

Gagarine, Fanny Liatard, Jérémy Trouilh

16 Printemps, Suzanne Lindon

Vaurien, Peter Dourountzis

Garçon chiffon, Nicolas Maury

Si Le Vent Tombe, Nora Martirosyan

On the Way to the Billion, Dieudo Hamadi

9 Days at Raqqa, Xavier de Lauzanne

Cévennes, Caroline Vignal

French Tench, Bruno Podalydès

Un Triomphe, Emmanuel Courcol

Le Discours, Laurent Tirard

L'Origine du Monde, Laurent Lafitte

Flee, Jonas Poher Rasmussen

Eight and a Half, Ann Hui, Sammo Kam-Bo Hung, Ringo Lam, Patrick Tam, Johnnie To, Hark Tsui, John Woo, Woo-Ping Yuen