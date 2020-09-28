Wendy Williams has urged Kanye West to ''sit down and be well''.

The 56-year-old talk show host doesn't think the rapper - who has sparked concern with his recent social media outbursts and erratic behaviour - should be running for President of the US as a member of his own Birthday Party because she thinks he needs to focus on his own health.

She said: ''With the Birthday Party, are you part of that? No, Kanye, sit down and be well. Sit down, Kanye, and be well and figure out your life.''

And Wendy also suggested Kanye needs to focus on his personal life too as she claimed the recent news 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' is set to end will allow his wife Kim Kardashian West - with whom he has four children - more time to concentrate on ending her marriage.

Speaking on 'Watch What Happens Live', she said: ''Good for them. They had a good run and now they can make all of their money with their social media followers and Kim definitely has got it in spades. She can slowly work on her divorce and life goes on.''

Meanwhile, though Wendy doesn't fancy Kanye's chances of being named president, it seems many of his fans do as they have bet over £124,000 on him entering the White House after November's election.

The 'All Day' hitmaker announced on 5 July that he wanted to run for office, and while his chances of winning were only predicted at odds of 74/1, Betfair Exchange received a flood of 1,151 bets totalling £124,065 on that day and the day after on him being named Commander-in-Chief.

In total, the company have seen over £250,000 bet on celebrities to take over from President Donald Trump in the White House, with significant punts including £1,624 on George Clooney at 50/1 and £660 on Angelina Jolie, whose chances of taking office deemed a long shot with odds of 460/1.

Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg had a £9,215 wager placed on him at odds of 20/1, while one punter fancied the idea of Elon Musk being named president, despite the fact his odds were placed at 999/1, though the gambler would have received a great return on their £642 bet.

If Kanye doesn't win the 2020 election - which is deemed unlikely, having been disqualified from the ballot in multiple states - fans can still take a gamble on him being voted into office in 2024.

For that election, he's got odds of 80/1 so is seen as more of an outside bet than Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, for whom Betfair Exchange are offering odds of 50/1 and 66/1 respectively.