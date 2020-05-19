Wendy Williams is stepping back from her talk show because of her Graves' disease.

The 55-year-old star has still been working from home on new episodes of her programme, but now it has been confirmed 'The Wendy Williams Show' will go on hiatus due to health issues related to the autoimmune disease, which she was diagnosed with in 2018.

A spokesperson said: ''Recently, Wendy has been dealing with symptoms from her Graves' disease which is causing fatigue.

''In consultation with her doctor and as a precautionary measure, she will be taking some time off as she continues to receive treatment.

''We look forward to welcoming Wendy back soon and continuing the [email protected] shows,'' the statement continued. ''More updates on a return date will follow.''

Two years ago, Wendy thanked her viewers for alerting her to Graves' disease, which led to her being put on a three week break to focus on both the disease and her hyperthyroidism.

She said at the time: ''You caught it before I did. So what I want to say women, more than men, is stop putting everyone first... 'Cause if we're not good, they're not good.''

Earlier this month, Wendy - who has been on the lookout for a new beau after her finalising her divorce with Kevin Hunter in January - revealed she was putting dating on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic.

She recently said: ''I don't know any of these men enough to have them in here. No. I'm not hugging or pushing up! I'm not doing anything. I can wait.''

Her decision comes after she also changed her dating ''rules'' amid the pandemic, as she would no longer let her potential suitors kiss her on the first date.

She explained: ''I want to date, and there will be no kissing on the first date. Even those rules have changed for me.''