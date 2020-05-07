Wendy Williams has put dating on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 55-year-old talk show host is on the lookout for a new beau after finalising her divorce with Kevin Hunter in January, but has admitted she isn't keen on seeing anyone new right now because of the ongoing global health crisis.

She said: ''I don't know any of these men enough to have them in here. No. I'm not hugging or pushing up! I'm not doing anything. I can wait.''

Instead, Wendy is enjoying her time in her New York apartment, and is only heading outside when she needs to buy essentials.

Speaking during an appearance on 'Good Day NY', she added: ''I like my surroundings, there are a few things I'm going stir crazy about but not being in the house. I'm a home body, I like being at home.

''I mean I've been out a couple of times, I will not lie. There's a grocery store I trust and I go there with a mask and gloves.

''Every once in a while I do go there and I like to support the grocers, they are the front line people, then I come back home. But basically I'm in the house.''

Meanwhile, the 'Wendy Williams Show' host recently said she has changed her dating ''rules'' amid the pandemic, as she will no longer let her potential suitors kiss her on the first date.

She said: ''I want to date, and there will be no kissing on the first date. Even those rules have changed for me.''

And Wendy is keen to find a partner so she can get married again, but insists any future husband will have to sign a prenuptial agreement to make sure her assets stay safe if they ever split up.

She explained: ''I am a hopeless romantic. I would get married again with a very simple prenuptial agreement. Basically, what's yours is yours and what's mine is mine.

''And no, I wouldn't walk down the aisle. I would like to get married in a hotel room. We don't even have to go on a honeymoon. I don't care.''