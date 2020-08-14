Wendy Williams has mocked her ex-husband Kevin Hunter's ''baby situation''.

The 56-year-old presenter split from Kevin last year after it emerged he had fathered a child with Sharina Hudson, and it seems she's still not over the betrayal, as she made a sly dig at her former spouse on Instagram on Thursday (13.08.20).

Sharing a picture of herself cradling a friend's baby, she wrote: ''Look @ me with my baby girl. I'm not the only Hunter with a baby situation. (sic)''

The dig comes after the outspoken TV star also slammed her ex-husband's mistress during an episode of her eponymous talk show in October 2019.

During the 'Hot Topics' segment of her show, Wendy quipped: ''I used to say this as a joke on 'Hot Topics:' poke a hole in the condom and get pregnant, but that backfired on me, didn't it?

''Turnabout's a fair game, I'm a fair game player and a straight shooter, too. Pow, pow!''

After being praised by her producer for ''living in her truth'', Wendy - who has 19-year-old son Kevin Jr. with her estranged husband - then turned her attention to Sharina.

Pretending to be rocking a crying baby, she said: ''Life is not what you think it is behind the scenes, trust me. Homegirl is miserable. That's what you get!''

A few months prior, Wendy - who was in a sober-living facility when Sharina gave birth in March - wished Kevin well with his ''new family'' but admitted she couldn't wait for their 12-year marriage to be officially over.

She said: ''I want a divorce like yesterday, I want a divorce two months ago, three months ago. Whenever I found out, four months ago.

''I want a divorce, and I want to be friends with Kevin. I mean, and not because we have a son but because that was real love. I still love him just not in that way.''