Wendy Williams has lost 25 pounds in quarantine.

The 'Wendy Williams Show' host has revealed she has dropped the hefty amount during lockdown, but insists it wasn't on purpose and instead because food became ''disgusting'' to her.

Speaking on her eponymous talk show, she said: ''I didn't do it on purpose, it's just that food became disgusting to me. I was cooking at first and it was all good, I was shovelling stuff in my mouth. Everything from hot dogs to lobster, but then it became I'm done with food. I haven't weighed this little since high school. I feel really good, but I'm just alone in my romance.''

Meanwhile, Wendy - who has been on the lookout for a new beau after her finalising her divorce with Kevin Hunter in January - revealed she was putting dating on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic.

She recently said: ''I don't know any of these men enough to have them in here. No. I'm not hugging or pushing up! I'm not doing anything. I can wait.''

Her decision comes after she also changed her dating ''rules'' amid the pandemic, as she would no longer let her potential suitors kiss her on the first date.

She explained: ''I want to date, and there will be no kissing on the first date. Even those rules have changed for me.''

And although she hasn't dated since meeting Kevin 25 years ago, the 55-year-old talk show host says she can now easily spot the ''worst guys''.

She said: ''You know what's interesting when you get grown, is that you realise within five minutes, even the worst guy - visually or size wise, or whatever - if he's got game, I'm in. As long as he can pay his own bills, 'cause those days are over. Pay your own bills, treat me with respect.''

Wendy's quest for love won't take her to dating apps though, as she'd much rather meet someone organically.

She shared: ''I'm not doing that because I like eye-to-eye contact. I do. And I feel like I've grown through the years, like I used to never date a short man because I'm 5'11''. I weigh in at like, 175, 160 lbs. I don't know, I don't step on the scale. I just like what I see.''