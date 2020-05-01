Wendy Williams has changed her dating ''rules'' amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 55-year-old talk show host is on the lookout for a new beau after finalising her divorce with Kevin Hunter in January, but has said the global health crisis has altered the way she approaches potential suitors, as she will no longer let them kiss her on the first date.

She said: ''I want to date, and there will be no kissing on the first date. Even those rules have changed for me.''

And Wendy is keen to find a partner so she can get married again, but insists any future husband will have to sign a prenuptial agreement to make sure her assets stay safe if they ever split up.

Speaking to 'Extra', she added: ''I am a hopeless romantic. I would get married again with a very simple prenuptial agreement. Basically, what's yours is yours and what's mine is mine.

''And no, I wouldn't walk down the aisle. I would like to get married in a hotel room. We don't even have to go on a honeymoon. I don't care.''

Meanwhile, Wendy was recently told by television medic Mehmet Oz to give up sex during the coronavirus outbreak.

During an appearance on his 'Dr. Oz' show in April, she asked if it was still save to get intimate during the pandemic, and he warned her to ''hold out'' for the duration of the crisis.

However, scenes from the show failed to make it to air when the programme was cut short to make room for a press conference about Covid-19, and so Wendy later opened up about the contents of the missing scenes.

She said: ''When I went to Dr. Oz, one of the things I talked to him about, I was like, 'Dr. Oz, what do single people, including me, do about sex?' Because as much as a wanted woman as I am, I'm not thinking about that. I don't want anybody over here. I think condoms are something random. You know, what about the sweat and the shower? He ended up saying, 'You know what? Hold out. It'll be over soon.'''