'The Wendy Williams Show' is returning for its 12th season in September.

The 56-year-old TV star initially filmed her titular show at home amid the coronavirus lockdown, as she took a break after her chronic Graves' disease flared up, but Wendy hated the at-home experience.

However, the author is thrilled to confirm that she can return to the studio to film the new series on September 21.

Wendy also teased that there's been some changes to the set.

She wrote on Instagram: ''The 12th season of WENDY starts SEPTEMBER 21!!! I can't wait to get back to all of YOU and to my AMAZING staff and crew!!! I'm soooo excited to bring you silly, funny, glamour and hopefully brighten your day during these crazy times that we're all living in... even if for just an hour. ''I miss you and can't wait to get back in my purple chair and show you what we did to the set.

''I LOVE you for watching! (sic)''

Wendy had recently insisted she was keen to get back to work, as ''nothing makes [her] happier'' than hosting her show, whilst she admitted that with the new restrictions, the show won't be ''the same again''.

In a video posted to Instagram, Wendy explained: ''I'm waiting for the state of New York to say that we as a show can go back.

''We got 200 people in our audience, we'll never have that again. But I want to go back to do our show.

''Nothing makes me happier than to be Wendy on 'The Wendy Show'. What I want the most is to be with you. I miss you. I miss you a lot.''

A spokesperson had previously said that if Wendy was unable to film until the end of 2020, she ''may revisit'' remote episodes.

The spokesperson shared: ''The goal is to be back in the studio as soon as we are allowed. If that is delayed until later in the year, we may revisit the at-home shows.''