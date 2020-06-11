Wendy Williams is waiting to be given the green light to film 'The Wendy Williams Show' in the studio again.

The 55-year-old host's eponymous talk show has been renewed by Fox Television Stations for a 12th season, despite production being shut down since March 12, due to the coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

However, the programme won't be back on screens until they are given the official go ahead by the state of New York to film in a studio, with no plans for [email protected] shows.

Wendy is eager to get back to work as she admitted ''nothing makes [her] happier'' than hosting her show.

In a video posted to Instagram, Wendy explained: ''I'm waiting for the state of New York to say that we as a show can go back.

''We got 200 people in our audience, we'll never have that again. But I want to go back to do our show.

''Nothing makes me happier than to be Wendy on 'The Wendy Show'. ''What I want the most is to be with you. I miss you. I miss you a lot.''

A spokesperson has said that if they are unable to film until the end of 2020, they ''may revisit'' remote episodes.

They told Deadline: ''The goal is to be back in studio as soon as we are allowed.

''If that is delayed until later in the year, we may revisit the at-home shows.''

Last month, Wendy took a hiatus from the show because of health issues relating to her Graves' disease.

A spokesperson said at the time: ''Recently, Wendy has been dealing with symptoms from her Graves' disease which is causing fatigue.

''In consultation with her doctor and as a precautionary measure, she will be taking some time off as she continues to receive treatment.

''We look forward to welcoming Wendy back soon and continuing the [email protected] shows.

''More updates on a return date will follow.''

Two years ago, Wendy thanked her viewers for alerting her to the autoimmune disease, which led to her being put on a three-week break to focus on both the disease and her hyperthyroidism.

She said at the time: ''You caught it before I did. So what I want to say women, more than men, is stop putting everyone first... 'Cause if we're not good, they're not good.''

Meanwhile, Wendy - who finalised her divorce with Kevin Hunter in January - revealed she was putting dating on hold amid the pandemic.

She said: ''I don't know any of these men enough to have them in here. No. I'm not hugging or pushing up! I'm not doing anything. I can wait.''