Wendy Williams spies on her neighbour while he's taking a shower.

The 56-year-old talk show host admitted she's been looking out of the windows of her apartment in New York City with binoculars to take a closer look at one man in particular, because she can see him naked.

She told 'Late Night' host Seth Meyers: ''There's an apartment building across, and the man takes showers. And the shower is right there at the window. And I watch.''

Wendy then noted the shower window goes from ''head to ankle'', prompting the host to exclaim: ''That's still most of the good parts!''

And Seth warned his guest that her antics could be viewed as ''borderline criminal'', but she didn't seem too concerned.

He said: ''When I heard you were looking at people with binoculars, I thought it was about passers by. But I feel like what you're doing now is like borderline criminal.''

Wendy shrugged and replied: ''I peep and I tom.''

But when it comes to her own home, Wendy wants some privacy and explained that was why she didn't feel comfortable shooting her eponymous talk show from her apartment.

She said: ''Well, my thing is, I don't know how big your home is, and how much space you have, but I live in an apartment, you know?

''Not my fault, but I live in an apartment, and it was very personal to me, for people to see, you know, my area.

''And people criticised and couldn't understand my groove. And then we just stopped doing that because we were ramping up for new stuff, new season, new 'Wendy'.''

'The Wendy Williams Show' returns on 21 September and ahead of filming resuming, everyone involved is taking regular coronavirus tests, as well as other precautions.

Wendy said: ''Right now we are on total lockdown here at the show. Everyone, including me, we get three different tests every single day, and that's the way it goes.''