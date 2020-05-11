Weezer debuted new song 'Blue Dream' on 'The Simpsons'.

Rivers Cuomo and co voiced the band Sailor's Delight on the new episode, 'The Hateful Eight Year-Olds', which hit screens the US on Sunday night (10.05.20) - which will air in the UK on Sky 1 on May 22 - where they were the house band on a romantic cruise taken by Homer and Marge Simpson, and they slipped in the new song.

The new track is taken from the US rock band's upcoming LP, 'Van Weezer', which also features recently released single 'Hero'.

The record follows last year's 'Weezer (The Black Album)', as well as their covers album, 'Weezer (The Teal Album)'.

Meanwhile, Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer have put some of their 'Hella Mega Tour' gigs on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The rockers have been forced to postpone a number of European shows to keep their fans, staff and touring crew safe during the current health crisis.

They said in a joint statement: ''There's nothing that makes our bands happier than playing shows, and maybe no other tour that we've all been this excited for, but due to the current health crisis, we're having to postpone a number of our European shows.

''We're just as disappointed as you are, but the safety of our fans, staff and touring crew is our top priority.''

But the trio - who recently postponed the Asian leg of their tour - told fans to ''hold onto those tickets'' because they are trying to reschedule the shows for next summer.

They added: ''We're working hard to finalise dates for the rescheduled shows next summer, so hold on to those tickets.

''Keep rocking ... safely ... at home.''

The three groups were due to play five shows in Europe, starting with Paris on June 13th, and concluding in Austria on June 21st. No new dates have been released yet.

In September, Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong revealed the run of gigs was inspired by the 'Monsters of Rock Tour'.