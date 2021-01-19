Weezer are to release a new album next week.

The US rockers will drop their "piano-based" 14th studio album, 'OK Human', on January 29th, but beforehand the first single from the record, 'All My Favorite Songs', will be out on Thursday (21.01.21).

Weezer wrote on Twitter: "Hold on to your hard drives. OK Human, the new album, arrives 1/29

"All My Favorite Songs” the first song from the album will be out this Thursday, 1/21 at 12am ET. (sic)"

The 'Buddy Holly' hitmakers - who are made up of Rivers Cuomo, Patrick Wilson, Brian Bell, and Scott Shriner - were due to drop album 'Van Weezer' in May last year, but it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

And the 'Beverly Hills' group have now confirmed their 15th studio album will be released on May 7th.

They tweeted: "p.s. Van Weezer is still coming out on May 7th (sic)"

In May last year, Weezer debuted song 'Blue Dream' on 'The Simpsons'.

The group voiced the band Sailor's Delight on episode 'The Hateful Eight Year Olds', in which they were the house band on a romantic cruise taken by Homer and Marge Simpson.

Frontman Rivers first teased 'OK Human' and 'Van Weezer' back in 2019.

He said at the time: "'Van Weezer' is in mortal combat with 'OK Human', a record that’s mostly done. That one’s totally different.

"It’s inspired by an album from 1970 called Nilsson Sings Newman. It’s all piano-based, but it has a ton of orchestration.

"We just did the strings at Abbey Road. It’s just gorgeous melodies and extremely eccentric lyrics."