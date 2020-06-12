Wayne Rooney is getting an elevator installed at his new £20 million mansion.

The record-breaking soccer star and his wife Coleen, 34, are hoping to move into their spectacular abode later this year, and they aren't sparing anything when it comes to renovating the property.

A source told The Sun newspaper: ''There's no expense spared and Wayne and Coleen have total control of the design.

''They thought the lifts would be a great feature - and certainly be easier than hauling all Coleen's clothes up the stairs.''

The property in Cheshire, North-West England, is reportedly set to feature two lifts, as well as a gym, a pool, a Jacuzzi, a cinema room, a bar and a snooker table.

Developers were forced to down tools earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But they've now returned to work, with Wayne, Coleen and their four kids - Kai, 10, Klay, seven, Kit, four, and Cass, two - hoping to move in by the end of 2020.

Meanwhile, Wayne has been helping to homeschool his children amid the lockdown.

The 34-year-old sports star has been doing his bit to help his four sons with their work, with the health crisis having caused schools across the UK to close.

An insider recently said: ''Like most footballers, Wayne has had a lot of time on his hands and been at home a lot.

''As well as keeping fit and in shape, he's been rolling up his sleeves and doing the home-schooling.

''He's particularly good at maths and science, so he looks after that. He is really throwing himself into it.''

Wayne has also helped to ensure his kids remain fit and active.

The source shared: ''Anything creative or to do with English, he leaves with Coleen. Naturally he's made sure there's time for a kickabout in the garden with the boys.''