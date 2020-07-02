Vogue Williams won't be taking maternity leave with her second child.

The Heart FM DJ is expecting a baby girl with husband Spencer Matthews - with whom she already has 21-month-old son Theodore - and she's insisted there is no reason why she can't do her early morning shift on the radio station as her spouse can be on ''baby duty'' for the few hours she's at work.

She said: ''I love working at Heart and I really want to just carry on.

''If I was in an office working nine to five I would probably want to take some time off, but I'm lucky in the way I work -- I leave my house at 4.50am and I'm back by 9.20am so Spenny will be on baby duty while I go out to work.''

The blonde beauty could even take the little ones with her to the studio if she wanted as her bosses are really supportive.

She said: ''I can come back home to my babies having only missed one feed.

''I could bring the baby with me to do the show -- they're really good like that at Global (owners of Heart Radio) and if I wanted to they would support me doing it. But I don't think I'll need to.

''Obviously, it depends on the birth I have but I can't imagine I'll need to take too much time off.''

Vogue, 34, admitted her morning sickness has been ''a lot worse'' this time, but she admitted she doesn't like ''complaining'' because she is ''lucky'' to be pregnant.

She said: ''I don't enjoy being pregnant. I'm still on morning sickness tablets so it's been a lot worse this time. Just the feeling of nausea constantly. It went away at 19 weeks and it came back around three months ago and I couldn't believe it. I've also got that pelvic girdle pain as well, so that's not fun either. I hate complaining about it because I feel so lucky to be pregnant, but I'll be honest -- I don't love it.''

The Irish star - who has been married to former 'Made in Chelsea' star Spencer, 31, since 2018 - insisted she's not been stressing about giving birth during the pandemic, but if it was her first time, she would find it ''more upsetting''.

She said: ''I'm lucky it's not my first because I would have found it more upsetting, but we've been here before and you just have to get on with it.

''Spencer can be at the birth which is great so I'm not stressing. We're just seeing what happens. If all goes well and we're fit and healthy, I'll come home as soon as I can.

''For the most part, people are having it way tougher than me. There are people who have been furloughed or lost their jobs or lost family and friends to coronavirus. So in the grand scheme of things I've been lucky compared with what others have been through.''