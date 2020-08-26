Vogue Williams has revealed that memories of her marriage to Brian McFadden make her feel ''sick in my mouth''.
The 34-year-old model - who is now married to Spencer Matthews - tied the knot with the former Westlife singer in 2012 before the couple separated three years later, and has now slammed the relationship during a chat with her new beau Spencer.
During an episode of their 'Spencer and Vogue' podcast, Spencer was discussing his habit of checking their safe on a daily basis when he said: ''Every time I go into the safe by the way I have to see your marriage certificates because like we needed them for a mortgage and I just have to look at them.
''Like what the f*** is this crap? And it's unearthed every single time I look in the safe, which is most days.''
And Vogue then confessed: ''I'm so glad I don't have to look at the safe. Sometimes I forget it ever happened.
''Let's bin that one, it makes me feel a little bit sick in my mouth.''
The couple also discussed their dating history and both admitted they were ''embarrassed'' about their previous relationships.
Vogue said: ''I can't say I've ever been massively sad about a breakup either. I was more embarrassed.''
Spencer, 32, was more coy about opening up about his romantic history.
The former 'Made in Chelsea' star said: ''I don't think we really need to go into each other's exes, especially from where you are set.''
Vogue recently denies that rumour that she is set to replace Holly Willoughby as a team captain on ITV panel show 'Celebrity Juice'.
Speaking on 'Loose Women', she explained: ''I would absolutely love the job but it's definitely just a rumour.''
