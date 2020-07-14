Vogue Williams felt ''guilty'' leaving her son Theodore at home whilst she and husband Spencer Matthews went on their baby moon.

The 34-year-old Irish DJ and her former 'Made in Chelsea' star spouse, 31, managed to get away for a two-night stay at the lavish Cliveden House in Maidenhead to celebrate the news that the couple are expecting their second child, a baby girl.

However, the blonde beauty admitted she felt bad about leaving their 22-month-old son behind and admitted she doesn't like being away from the tot.

Alongside a series of snaps of the pair by the pool, Vogue wrote on Instagram: ''We managed to get our baby moon! I honestly felt so guilty leaving T and we only decided to leave him at home the day before. I can never help it, I just always want him with me but two days away with @spencermatthews in @clivedenhouse was so lovely and just perfectly relaxing. It is stunning here and only forty minutes from London. We will bring T back to explore the gardens another time but two nights away laughing with my best pal was just what we needed before baby two arrives! #giftedstay (sic)''

Meanwhile, Vogue - who won't be taking maternity leave with her second child - recently insisted she's not been stressing about giving birth during the pandemic, but if it was her first time, she would find it ''more upsetting''.

She said: ''I'm lucky it's not my first because I would have found it more upsetting, but we've been here before and you just have to get on with it.

''Spencer can be at the birth which is great so I'm not stressing. We're just seeing what happens. If all goes well and we're fit and healthy, I'll come home as soon as I can.

''For the most part, people are having it way tougher than me. There are people who have been furloughed or lost their jobs or lost family and friends to coronavirus. So in the grand scheme of things I've been lucky compared with what others have been through.''