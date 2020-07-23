Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews have welcomed their second child.

The couple have shared the happy news that their baby daughter arrived safe and well into the world on Wednesday evening (22.07.20).

She wrote on Instagram: ''Last night we became a family of four. Our beautiful daughter arrived safely and happily into the world (sic)''

Whilst Spencer thanked his wife Vogue for helping him to become a ''great father''.

He added in his own post: ''Wow, we officially have CHILDREN!! So much has happened in the last three years. Real positive change, a son and now a daughter. I couldn't be more thankful to my incredible wife @voguewilliams for all that you do for our family, in particular the laborious pregnancies which us men will never fully understand. Thanks also for making me see the light through my rocky relationship with alcohol. My business, which fills me with so much drive and purpose would never have existed without you ... I have always dreamt of being a great father and because of you, that is now achievable. Feel lucky ever day to be married to you. (sic)''

Meanwhile, Vogue previously revealed she won't be taking maternity leave.

The Heart FM DJ has insisted there is no reason why she can't do her early morning shift on the radio station as her spouse can be on ''baby duty'' for the few hours.

She said: ''I love working at Heart and I really want to just carry on. If I was in an office working nine to five I would probably want to take some time off, but I'm lucky in the way I work - I leave my house at 4.50am and I'm back by 9.20am so Spenny will be on baby duty while I go out to work ... I can come back home to my babies having only missed one feed. I could bring the baby with me to do the show - they're really good like that at Global (owners of Heart Radio) and if I wanted to they would support me doing it. But I don't think I'll need to. Obviously, it depends on the birth I have but I can't imagine I'll need to take too much time off.''