Vivica A. Fox has been cast with Camille Winbush in the festive flick 'Holiday Hideaway'.
Vivica A. Fox is to star in 'Holiday Hideaway'.
Freezeframe Entertainment has confirmed that the 'Independence Day' actress will feature alongside Camille Winbush in the independent movie that is set for release over the festive season.
Camille plays the role of Carly Stewart, the queen of holiday celebrations who is forced to run to a holiday hideaway after a mishap with the mistletoe.
Filming has begun in California and will continue to shoot in Los Angeles over the course of this month.
Vivica and Camille will be joined in the movie by Victor Sho, Ella Joyce, Dan Martin, Shelley Robertson and Rodney Van Johnson.
Cole Patterson is making her directorial debut on the motion picture with Lamese Williams, Maieka Saint-Albin and Sharon Braithwaite producing.
Braithwaite – who has also written the screenplay – felt that Vivica was ideal for the role.
She said: "When I produced Vivica's biography for TV-One I got to learn first-hand her talent, work ethic and international star-power. She is the hardest working woman in show business and we are honoured to have her be a part of our film."
Williams also explained how Camille was the perfect actress to play Carly Stewart.
The producer said: "In looking for the perfect actress to play our lead Carly, I wanted a fresh face that girls of colour could realistically relate to. I worked with Camille when I worked for 'The Bernie Mac Show'. We reached out and she didn't hesitate to join the film and bring Carly to life."
Vivica played Vernita Green in 'Kill Bill' and previously said that she hopes Quentin Tarantino makes a third film featuring her character's daughter Nikki, after she witnessed Vernita's murder at the hands of Uma Thurman's 'The Bride'.
The 57-year-old actress said: "Oh my gosh, I can't wait. I think they're waiting for (Vernita's) daughter to grow up.
"So, the latest I've heard is that (Quentin) and Uma have been talking, and I'd love for them to figure it out. Quentin is great with flashbacks and figuring out some kind of way to make his characters alive again in a film. So, I'm really hoping that Vernita Green gets her revenge."
Normani and Cardi B dispense with the need to maintain any resemblance of social distancing as they get up-close and personal in the video their...
Before it plays host to some iconic artists and acts, including Billy Ocean, The Specials, The Kaiser Chiefs and James (Among many others) Dreamland...
Everyone knows the tale of David Levinson and Captain Steven Hiller, the two men at...
Nigerian filmmaker Jeta Amata clearly feels passionate about the problems in his country, but despite...
Cory Brand may be a hero when it comes to professional baseball, but when it...
Watch the trailer for The Slammin' Salmon When Cleon Salmon's career as a...
Ella Enchanted is a familiar fairytale: a young woman must overcome an extreme set of...
It's very frustrating. Teen movies can be good. The original Scream was good...
In the wake of "Reservoir Dogs," "Pulp Fiction" and "Jackie Brown," film buffs have come...
Everything the kinetic, colorful, superficially violent "Kill Bill: Volume 1" lacked in depth and character...
Driven entirely by tedious clichés, vulgar stereotypes, tawdry and low-brow raunch-as-comedy gags, and the degrading,...
The line flubs and other outtakes that run with some movies' closing credits are often...
A movie that preaches dishonesty, trickery and manipulation as the keys to romantic happiness, "Two...
Following in the footsteps of the "Fractured Fairy Tales" cartoons, "The Princess Bride," "Ever After,"...