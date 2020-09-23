Vivica A. Fox has tested negative for Covid-19 after getting a professional medical test.

The 46-year-old actress missed out on hosting E!'s Emmy Awards 'Live From the Red Carpet' special on Sunday (20.09.20) along with fellow co-host Giuliana Rancic, after her ''self-administered'' test came back positive

However, the presenter has revealed that a day later she found out the test she did originally wasn't accurate.

In a statement to her fans, she wrote: ''On Friday, I took a self-administered COVID-19 test and as many of you are aware it came back positive.

''Two days I took another COVID test, this one administered by a medical professional and I'm thrilled to announce (that) last night my results came back NEGATIVE!

''I'm feeling great, and I want to thank everyone for their show of love and support (sic)''

The pair isolated at home after their test for the ceremony, leaving Brad Goreski, Erin Lim, Laverne Cox and Nina Parker to front the coverage instead.

Brad read out a statement from Vivica which said: ''I am terribly sorry I cannot be with my E! family tonight! Unfortunately, I have tested positive for the coronavirus. So, in an abundance of caution I am isolating myself at home.

''During these unprecedented times, it's more important than ever that we follow all safety and health rules and guidelines to protect ourselves and each other.

''I'm sending my very best to Nina [Parker] and Brad, who I know will hold down the fort, and congratulations to all of tonight's nominees! I look forward to seeing everyone again soon!''

Giuliana called into the show, where she revealed her husband Bill and their eight-year-old son Duke had also tested positive for the virus but insisted they are ''all doing well and taking care of each other.''

She said: ''As I go into my 20th year on the E! red carpet I have to say I do not take missing an award show lightly, but unfortunately this year is just so different.''

The presenter explained she discovered she had the virus as a result of ''E! and NBCUniversal's very strict testing guidelines''.

She added: ''Now as much as I didn't want to hear that, I'm very thankful I heard it before I traveled and possibly could have exposed other people.

''I just want to say that I'm wishing you all the best and please protect yourself and protect those around you. Take good care and I'll see you on the next red carpet.''