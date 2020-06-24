Viola Davis has posted a touching tribute to her husband Julius Tennon to mark their 17th wedding anniversary.
Viola Davis has hailed her husband Julius Tennon ''the most beautiful man in the world'' in a gushing post to mark their 17th wedding anniversary.
The 'Hidden Figures' actress took to Instagram this week to pay tribute to the 'Emmanuel' star - who she tied the knot with in 2003 - by posting a series of snaps, including one from their wedding and their vow renewal in 2016.
Viola captioned the post: ''17 years of marriage to the most beautiful man in the WORLD!!!! You have made my life sweeter and my heart bigger. I prayed for you and God said,''Yes! I have just the right person for you!!!!'' Happy Anniversary my love... The best is yet to be. (sic)''
The pair - who are parents to adopted daughter Genesis - celebrated 12 years of marriage by having their vows renewed on Valentine's Day.
The sweet anniversary post comes after the 54-year-old movie star shared a touching tribute to Julius penned by their little girl - who they adopted in 2011 - to mark Father's Day.
The note read: ''Dear daddy, I love u so much and u are the best without u it would just be me and mommy....but since u came into her life I have YOU!!!! Happy Father's Day dada!!!! thank u for giving me a roof over my head!! ~Genesis. (sic)''
And in a separate post, Viola said of her 66-year-old actor spouse: ''Happy Father's Day to our one and only!!!''
Meanwhile, Genesis previously hinted she would like to take up acting like her parents.
The Hollywood star's daughter made her major big screen debut in 'Angry Birds Movie 2' voicing Vivi, and she opened up about the advice her Academy Award-winning mother has given her and whether she will follow in her footsteps.
On what tips the 'Fences' actress gave her, Genesis said: ''She said, 'No matter what people say, to keep moving forward.' And I'm gonna take that advice.''
And quizzed on whether she is keen to continue her career as an actress after this role and a minor part in 2014's James Brown biopic 'Get On Up' alongside her parent, Genesis replied: ''Maybe.''
