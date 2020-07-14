Viola Davis feels like her ''entire life'' has been a protest.
The 'How to Get Away with Murder' star insists there are many aspects of her life that have felt like a protest for the rights of black men and women, and she even sees ''introducing herself'' as this too.
She said: ''I feel like my entire life has been a protest.
''My production company is my protest. Me not wearing a wig at the Oscars in 2012 was my protest. It is a part of my voice, just like introducing myself to you and saying, 'Hello, my name is Viola Davis.'''
Viola was keen to protest against the death of George Floyd recently but due to the current health crisis, she felt ''isolated'' from the movement as she wasn't able to go out and protest straight away.
She added: ''This was our civil rights movement, and we were sidelined because of health issues. We felt isolated from the movement.''
And Viola - who eventually protested in Studio City with friends wearing masks - feels there needs to be more opportunities for black people in the film industry.
She told Vanity Fair magazine: ''There's not enough opportunities out there to bring that unknown, faceless Black actress to the ranks of the known. To pop her! ... [Emma Stone, Reese Witherspoon, Kristen Stewart] are all fabulous white actresses who have had a wonderful role for each stage of their lives, that brought them to the stage they are now. We can't say that for many actors of colour.''
