Viola Davis has marked her 55th birthday by buying her childhood home, which used to be the site of a plantation.
The 'Fences' star has revealed she has come full circle for her birthday by snapping up the property in which she was born, which used to be a place inhabited by slaves.
Viola took to Twitter on Tuesday (11.08.20) to share a picture of the rundown house, which is located on a site in South Carolina that is believed to be a former plantation, where slaves were put to work growing crops.
Alongside the picture, the 'Help' actress wrote: ''The above is the house where I was born August 11, 1965. It is the birthplace of my story. Today on my 55th year of life....I own it....all of it. (sic)''
According to TMZ, Viola not only owns the property itself, but also the land surrounding it.
Viola previously spoke about the house she was born in back in 2016, when she said the property was a one-room shack, without a bathroom or running water.
The actress says she didn't live in the house for long, but came back to visit over the years as she grew up.
Meanwhile, the 'How to Get Away with Murder' star recently said she feels as though her ''entire life'' has been a protest, in the wake of the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests.
She said: ''I feel like my entire life has been a protest.
''My production company is my protest. Me not wearing a wig at the Oscars in 2012 was my protest. It is a part of my voice, just like introducing myself to you and saying, 'Hello, my name is Viola Davis.' ''
Viola was keen to protest against the recent death of George Floyd - which ignited the BLM protests - but due to the coronavirus pandemic, she felt ''isolated'' from the movement as she wasn't able to go out and protest straight away.
She added: ''This was our civil rights movement, and we were sidelined because of health issues. We felt isolated from the movement.''
