Viola Davis gets a lot of "joy" out of her self-care routine.

The ageless actress has shared some of the top products she uses daily and admitted bringing "joy" to herself and her family - including her 10-year-old daughter Genesis, whom she has with husband Julius Tennon - is extremely important, especially in these unprecedented times amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

She shared: "The Revitalift Derm Intensives 3.5% Glycolic Acid Cleanser is in my shower — I use that every day, along with the Age Perfect Cell Renewal Midnight Serum.

"I will do anything right now to bring me joy, and to bring my family joy.

"Joy is in short supply in this life. So if you know where you enjoy lies, even if it's in a pint of coffee chip keto ice cream, and that's where your joy lies."

The 55-year-old Hollywood star is the face of L'Oréal Paris' iconic Voluminous Mascara, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary.

And the 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' star confessed that she won't allow anyone to borrow the popular product, not even family.

She told People: "I'm a little late to the make-up game

"I remember [the moment] because from the first time you try it, you don't want to use anything else. And if you somehow can't find [your tube], when you use something else, you're like, 'Oh, no.'"

Viola added: "I always want to see my eyelashes, and that just does the job. My niece is always coming [to my house] and there are times when I'm like, 'You can't have my mascara Annabelle.'"