Vinnie Jones believes his late wife Tanya visited him after she died.

The 55-year-old star's wife tragically passed away in 2019 after a cancer battle and Vinnie is convinced she was there with him the night she died as the family all sat together in the back garden.

He recalled: ''The night Tans died we were all sitting outside in the back garden ... it was around midnight, a still, overcast night, no moonlight. One by one, people were heading inside to bed, and I told them I'd be in in a little while. I wanted to smoke and watch the darkness and be alone. As I sat there, I noticed above me a white light. I knew it couldn't be a star because of the cloud cover, but there it was - a simple white light above me. I already knew that when you lose someone you can start to look for things, for signs, so I was on guard. I never believed in any of that stuff and I wasn't about to start now. But that white light was there, and there was no denying it. It ­definitely wasn't a star and it wasn't a helicopter, or a plane, it was too low. I don't know why, but in my grief and desperation I said to the light, 'Is that you, babe?'''

And Vinnie remembers the white light moving when he ''threw'' it a kiss, something he always did for Tanya.

Writing in his book 'Lost Without You: Loving and Losing Tanya', he wrote: ''The light shone above me; it didn't waver, or change. Was it Tans? There was only one way to find out. I thought about all the times she'd say, 'Where's my kiss?' and I'd throw her one to catch. So that's what I did, right there in that dark ­garden - I threw one last kiss up to the white light above me. Suddenly, the light swerved, and dipped, and hovered, and then it flew - zoom! - it flew and swerved and then it disappeared away from me in that garden, and left me, once again alone.''