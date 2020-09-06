Film star Vinnie Jones has claimed it's ''impossible'' for him to remarry.
The 55-year-old movie star lost his wife Tanya to cancer in July last year, and Vinnie cannot see himself tying the knot with another woman.
Recalling his wife's death, Vinnie shared: ''They said to us maybe days, maybe weeks, maybe months. I was on my knees howling.
''You find yourself going to Forest Lawn cemetery to make arrangements before she passed. You think you're in a horror dream, that is the only way to describe it.
''I knew the pain was horrific, I knew it was time to stop and I begged the nurse to stop it.
''All of a sudden she took her last breath and I felt all these butterflies leave her. You're just not in real time ... I felt all these butterflies, Tinkerbell, and she was free. Painless.''
Asked if he could ever marry another woman, Vinnie told 'Piers Morgan's Life Stories': ''I think that's an impossible question to answer but if you asked me if I would get married again that would be an impossibility, she wouldn't want that.
''There won't be another marriage, Piers, I can tell you that. It was the perfect one and done for me.''
Meanwhile, Vinnie recently claimed he saw a ''white light'' appear in the air shortly after his wife passed away.
The actor can still vividly remember the inexplicable incident occurring in the garden of their Los Angeles home.
He said: ''As I sat there, I noticed above me a white light. I knew it couldn't be a star because of the cloud cover, but there it was.
''I already knew that when you lose someone you can start to look for things, for signs, so I was on guard. I never believed in any of that stuff and I wasn't about to start now.
''But that white light was there, and there was no denying it. It definitely wasn't a star and it wasn't a helicopter or a plane - it was too low.''
