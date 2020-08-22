Vinnie Jones is seeing a therapist three times a week, following his wife's death and he has encouraged others who are grieving to do the same.
The 55-year-old actor's beloved spouse Tanya - who he was married to for 25 years - died of cancer last July at the age of 53 and Vinnie has been talking to a psychologist to help him cope with his grief.
He told The Sun newspaper: ''I'm seeing someone three times a week. I thought I was doing OK, and then the anniversaries of Tans's death and our daughter Kaley's birthday were approaching and it was like somebody just drained the life out of me.''
And Vinnie encouraged others to see a therapist if they need to talk.
He said: ''I would recommend going to see a psychologist 100 per cent. You're not lying down on a couch as if you're some lunatic or serial killer.
''Blokes don't want to talk about it. They'll talk about the girl they slept with last night, but won't go and talk to a doctor about how they're feeling.''
Vinnie has written a memoir 'Lost Without You', to pay tribute to Tanya and help others through their grief, and he previously admitted he still speaks to his late wife every day.
He said: ''I talk to her all of the time. Constantly, every day. We have a little chat when I'm making my bed. This morning I went 'there you go babe, look' and it wasn't my best bed making, so I re-did it.''
Vinnie explained he sold the family home in Los Angeles where Tanya died because it was too upsetting for him to remain there but he bought the house next door and now lives there with his late wife's daughter Kaley, while son Aaron, 28, is working in Ireland.
