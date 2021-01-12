Vin Diesel has refused to deny rumours that the 'Fast & Furious' franchise could go into space.
Vin Diesel has refused to deny if 'F9' will go into space.
The 53-year-old actor will reprise his role as Dominic Toretto in the latest installment of the action series but remained tight-lipped on the possibility that director Justin Lin could take the franchise into orbit.
He said: "No spoilers over here. I will say that Justin is one of those think-outside-of-the-box directors. I'd put nothing past him and he will thoroughly play with whatever is plausible to incorporate into the story."
The new flick introduces John Cena as Dominic's brother Jakob Toretto who works as a master thief and assassin and Diesel is excited to explore the backstory of the Toretto family.
The 'Bloodshot' star told Entertainment Weekly: "Family is at the core of the 'Fast & Furious', and how you explore that is what makes for an interesting franchise. One of the compelling aspects of 'Fast' is this backstory that we were introduced to literally 20 years ago, and that always has had its cloak of obscurity.
"We always wanted to know a bit more about the origins. And I think that a franchise has to earn the right to go back in-depth into a backstory, and I hope 'Fast & Furious' has done just that.
"I feel like the instinct or desire to go into the backstory, almost the origin story, was something compelling for everybody."
Diesel is looking forward to working alongside John in the movie, which is scheduled for release in May, and believes that he is "right" for the role of Jakob.
He explained: "The casting of that character could go a million different ways. And at the same time a very, very, very difficult character to cast. Because of that, you got to go with your gut, you got go with your heart, and when I met John, he checked all the boxes.
"He had an energy that provoked a kind of curiosity about all of the Torettos. He just felt right. And he did a terrific job."
Nobody is impressed by Demi "coming to the rescue".
Let's leave gatekeeping in 2020.
These are the albums we're looking forward to most this month.
David Bowie poses difficult questions about lack of racial diversity on MTV.
As Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman 1984 seems to be everywhere at the moment we thought we'd take a look back at the wonder women of music back in 1984.
Taylor Momsen radiates some seriously ethereal beauty in the video for The Pretty Reckless' latest single '25'.
The 2020 pop masterpieces that we've had on repeat.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
It was never going to be easy to match the impact of 2014's Guardians of...
The Guardians of the Galaxy have returned for another interplanetary adventure, having decided to stick...
With the more dumbed-down title Fast & Furious 8 outside of North America, this overcrowded...
Dominic Toretto has gone rogue. It seemed like the game was finally up with Brian...
It's been two months since the Guardians of the Galaxy defeated the evil Ronan, and...
Just what does Dominic Toretto think he's doing? It seems the original team has disbanded,...
It's been 15 years since Vin Diesel walked away from his XXX role, killing off...