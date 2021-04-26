Vin Diesel is set to star in 'F8' director F. Gary Gray's next movie, 'Muscle', which is expected to start filming later this year.
Vin Diesel is reuniting with director F. Gary Gray on his upcoming action-comedy, 'Muscle'.
The 53-year-old actor is set to work with the filmmaker for a third time, having previously starred in 'Fast 8' in 2017 and 2003's 'A Man Apart' under his helm.
Not much else is known about the flick, but the script came from Scott Taylor and Wesley Jermaine Johnson and has been re-written by 'The Falcon And The Winter Soldier' scribe Malcolm Spellman and John Swetnam.
According to Deadline, filming is due to begin later this year.
Meanwhile, Diesel recently refused to deny if 'F9' will go into space.
The movie star will reprise his role as Dominic Toretto in the next instalment of the blockbuster action series, but remained tight-lipped on the possibility that director Justin Lin could take the franchise into orbit.
He said in January: "No spoilers over here. I will say that Justin is one of those think-outside-of-the-box directors. I'd put nothing past him and he will thoroughly play with whatever is plausible to incorporate into the story."
The new flick introduces John Cena as Dominic's brother Jakob Toretto who works as a master thief and assassin and Diesel was excited to explore the backstory of the Toretto family.
The 'Bloodshot' star said: "Family is at the core of the 'Fast & Furious', and how you explore that is what makes for an interesting franchise. One of the compelling aspects of 'Fast' is this backstory that we were introduced to literally 20 years ago, and that always has had its cloak of obscurity.
"We always wanted to know a bit more about the origins. And I think that a franchise has to earn the right to go back in-depth into a backstory, and I hope 'Fast & Furious' has done just that.
"I feel like the instinct or desire to go into the backstory, almost the origin story, was something compelling for everybody."
