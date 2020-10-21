The main 'Fast and Furious' franchise will reportedly end after 11 films.

The blockbuster action series - which is set to continue with 'F9' in 2021 - will conclude after two further movies, with filmmaker Justin Lin at the helm after directing the third, fourth, fifth, sixth and nine instalments.

According to Variety, while the central story will end with the 11th film, the cinematic universe as a whole looks set to continue after spin-offs like Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Jason Statham's 2019 movie 'Hobbs & Shaw'.

It appears the core storyline - which follows Vin Diesel's character Dominic Toretto and his misfit family of criminals - will come to an epic conclusion with a finish line in sight.

'F9' - which was set to hit the big screen this year before the coronavirus pandemic - will see the likes of regulars Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris and Tyrese Gibson alongside returning stars Charlize Theron and Dame Helen Mirren.

Meanwhile, John Cena will make his franchise debut at villain Jakob - who is also Dom's younger brother - while Cardi B and Ozuna are also set to appear.

Announcing the delay earlier this year, Diesel said: "We feel all the love and the anticipation you have for the next chapter in our saga.

“That’s why it’s especially tough to let you know that we have to move the release date of the film.

"It’s become clear that it won’t be possible for all of our fans around the world to see the film this May.”

The franchise as a whole first launched in 2001 with the late Paul Walker starring as undercover cop Brian O'Conner, who had to infiltrate a group of criminals led by Dom character.