'F9', the ninth movie in the 'Fast & Furious' franchise, has set a new coronavirus pandemic-era box office record after taking in $70 million in the US over the film's first weekend.
'F9' has broken a coronavirus pandemic-era box office record after taking in $70 million in the US over the film's first weekend.
The ninth movie in the 'Fast & Furious' franchise has raced ahead in becoming the most successful opening weekend movie since the COVID-19 global health crisis began.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the motion picture - which features Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto - also surpassed $400 million globally over the weekend, as cinemas are opening up across the world.
'F9' zoomed in front of 'A Quiet Place Part II' - which stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, and John Krasinski - which previously held the pandemic-era record after earning $57.1 million in the film's opening weekend.
The movie - which also features Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Charlize Theron and Dame Helen Mirren - also bagged the biggest domestic opening since 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' in December 2019.
Vin Diesel recently confirmed the franchise will cross the finish line in 2024 following the 10th and 11th movies.
He said: "Every story deserves its own ending.
"I know people are going to feel like it doesn’t have to end, but I think all good things should.
"There are reasons for a finale. I think this franchise has deserved it."
Director Justin Lin, who will helm the final two movies, added: "We got together and Vin says, 'I think we should think about closing up the saga now.'
"Nine ['F9'] is kind of the first film of the final chapter.
"We’re kind of reconfiguring everything, so that the next two movies should wrap up this amazing journey for these characters."
There is nothing more uplifting in this world than watching Billie Eilish - the face of moody teen angst - having so much fun in the video for her...
There's a lot to look forward to in the first summer month of 2021, including lawn tennis, World Music Day and a whole raft of new and exciting...
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
It was never going to be easy to match the impact of 2014's Guardians of...
The Guardians of the Galaxy have returned for another interplanetary adventure, having decided to stick...
With the more dumbed-down title Fast & Furious 8 outside of North America, this overcrowded...
Dominic Toretto has gone rogue. It seemed like the game was finally up with Brian...
It's been two months since the Guardians of the Galaxy defeated the evil Ronan, and...
Just what does Dominic Toretto think he's doing? It seems the original team has disbanded,...
It's been 15 years since Vin Diesel walked away from his XXX role, killing off...