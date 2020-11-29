Viggo Mortensen insisted he wasn’t “any more nervous” on his first day directing ‘Falling’ than he is when he starts a new acting project.
Viggo Mortensen insisted he wasn’t “any more nervous” on his first day directing ‘Falling’ than he is when he starts a new acting project.
The 61-year-old actor has stepped behind the camera for the film – which he also wrote and stars in – for the first time and he was excited about being questioned by his cast on what he planned to do, even when he didn’t have all the answers.
He said: “I wasn't any more nervous on my first day directing, just like acting I didn't sleep the night before.
"But because I had been sort of a nosy actor, I've always asked questions of directors when they would allow it.
"I've always been interested in the collective effort that goes into getting a story effectively told on screen.
"The big difference was now I was being asked the questions and I had to have the answers right then, even if it was, 'I'm not sure but let's try this.' It didn't bother me. I liked it."
Viggo learned a lot from his 'History of Violence' director David Cronenberg about preparing for the shoot.
He explained to Britain’s Esquire magazine: "[He taught me] there's no such thing as preparing too much or too early for a shoot."
And the 'Green Book' star even offered the filmmaker a small part in 'Falling' as a doctor, but insisted he wasn't out for a "favour" to attract more interest in the movie.
He said: "I didn't ask as a favour. I said, ‘Look, I'm going to shoot this movie in Toronto where you live, and there's a scene I think you'd be great for.’
"Fortunately, he read it and he liked it.
"If you're not a cinephile, maybe you don't know what he looks like, you just think, 'That actor's really good.' If you do know him, I suppose there's an added, 'Oh! It's Him!' "
We want to speak to the Grammys manager...
True stories of music and the macabre...
An offbeat comedy-drama with a timely kick, this charming family road trip takes on some...
Devoted father Ben (Viggo Mortensen) has been raising his six children in the forests of...
This sun-drenched thriller is much more than a pretty picture: it's also a slow-burning story...
Chester MacFarland is a wealthy businessman whose business ventures are often far from lawful. During...
While it's fascinating to see Viggo Mortensen starring in an Argentine thriller, the film itself...
Despite the skill behind and in front of the camera, a badly constructed script flattens...
Sal Paradise is an ambitious young writer trying to find his place in the world....
Cronenberg's brainy approach makes this film fascinating but demanding as it traces the birth of...
Set in Vienna before the start of World War One, Carl Jung, a student of...
Watch the trailer for The Road When an unexplained cataclysm destroys most of the developed...
We're in London and the streets look like they are owned and operated by Beelzebub...
Need I provide a pithy introduction to The Two Towers, the second installment in The...
You think Harry Potter had expectations? It's a beloved book, sure, but it was...