Viggo Mortensen would be prepared to return to 'The Lord of the Rings' universe after Aragorn in Peter Jackson's movie trilogy.
Viggo Mortensen would be up for a return to 'The Lord of the Rings'.
The 62-year-old actor played Aragorn in Peter Jackson's fantasy trilogy based on J.R.R Tolkien's novel and admits that he would be keen on a return to the franchise – which is being adapted for a new TV series.
Asked if he would consider coming back to the 'The Lord of the Rings', Viggo said: "Yeah, why not? Tolkien, that's a universe. There are so many influences. The foundation of his stories is Celtic mythology and history, and Nordic mythology and history, and languages. That's fascinating."
The 'Green Book' star admits that he doesn't know much about the Amazon TV series but is looking forward to seeing the finished project.
Viggo told the website Collider: "There are endless amounts of things you can learn and have fun adapting to the big screen or the little screen.
"I don't know much about what they're doing. I know there's shooting in New Zealand, so I assume they're taking advantage of the people there that have gone through it, especially Peter Jackson and his team.
"I know it's (J.A.) Bayona who's shooting it, and he's a very good director. That's all I know. I don't even know who's in it. I don't know what angle they're taking on Tolkien, or what the Tolkien estate is allowing them to shoot. I don't even know. I don't know anything about it, but I'm looking forward to seeing it."
Viggo recently explained how turned down the chance to play Wolverine in the X-Men movies as he didn't want to commit to the part in "endless" sequels.
He said: "The thing that bothered me at the time was just the commitment of endless movies of the same character over and over. I was nervous about that."
