Viggo Mortensen, Colin Farrell and Joel Edgerton will all star in Ron Howard's 'Thirteen Lives', which tells the story of the boys football team rescued from a cave in Thailand in 2018.
Viggo Mortensen, Colin Farrell and Joel Edgerton have boarded the cast of 'Thirteen Lives'.
The trio will star in Ron Howard's new film, which tells the story of the Than Luang cave rescue in 2018.
The plot centres on the international rescue effort to save a boys football team who became trapped in a cave in Thailand after it was flooded by heavy rain. The rescue made headlines across the globe as all 12 boys, as well as their coach, were saved.
Viggo, Colin and Joel will star as rescuers Richard Stanton, John Volanthen and Dr. Richard Harris respectively.
Weir Sukollawat, Thiraphat Sajakul, Sahajak Boonthanakit, Vithaya Pansringarm, Teeradon 'James' Supapunpinyo, Nophand Boonyai, Tom Bateman, Paul Gleeson and Lewis Fitz-Gerald will also appear in the movie.
Production on the project is set to begin this month with filming taking place in both Thailand and Australia.
Ron serves as a producer on the project along with Brian Grazer and Karen Lunder for Imagine Entertainment, P.J. van Sandwijk of Storyteller Productions and Gabrielle Tana for the Magnolia Mae banner.
The script will be penned by 'Gladiator' writer William Nicholson and sources suggest the flick has similarities to Ron's 1995 movie 'Apollo 13', which earned nine Oscar nominations.
'Thirteen Lives' is not the only project about the cave rescue in the works with 'Crazy Rich Asians' filmmaker overseeing a Netflix series focusing on the kids that were saved.
'Free Solo' filmmakers Jimmy Chin and Chai Vasarhelyi are also developing a film with Universal Studios and a NatGeo documentary on the dramatic tale is in the works.
Maisie Peters first release of 2021, 'John Hughes Movie', is as an inspired, individual and thought provoking concept that showcases the singers ever...
Wolf Alice make a long awaited return ahead of the release of their third album with a new single and video, 'The Last Man On Earth'.
An offbeat comedy-drama with a timely kick, this charming family road trip takes on some...
Devoted father Ben (Viggo Mortensen) has been raising his six children in the forests of...
This sun-drenched thriller is much more than a pretty picture: it's also a slow-burning story...
Chester MacFarland is a wealthy businessman whose business ventures are often far from lawful. During...
While it's fascinating to see Viggo Mortensen starring in an Argentine thriller, the film itself...
Despite the skill behind and in front of the camera, a badly constructed script flattens...
Sal Paradise is an ambitious young writer trying to find his place in the world....
Cronenberg's brainy approach makes this film fascinating but demanding as it traces the birth of...
Set in Vienna before the start of World War One, Carl Jung, a student of...
Watch the trailer for The Road When an unexplained cataclysm destroys most of the developed...
We're in London and the streets look like they are owned and operated by Beelzebub...
Need I provide a pithy introduction to The Two Towers, the second installment in The...
You think Harry Potter had expectations? It's a beloved book, sure, but it was...