Viggo Mortensen and Kristen Stewart will star in 'Crimes of the Future' together.

The two actors have signed up to appear in David Cronenberg's upcoming sci-fi thriller, which tells the story of a popular performance artist whose act involves growing new organs in his body.

According to Deadline, the film is set in a distant future where humans have evolved beyond their “natural state and into a metamorphosis, altering their biological make-up” and so Saul Tenser embraces having Accelerated Evolution Syndrome, sprouting new organs in his body, with the removal of such body parts becoming a gruesome new kind of theatre - which as well as attracting a group of fans also catches the attention of the government.

David said in a statement: “I have unfinished business with the future."

As well as Viggo and Kristen, Léa Seydoux and Scott Speedman have also signed up for the project.

The movie - which will start shooting in Greece - marks the first time the director has worked with Viggo in around a decade since they last teamed up on 'A Dangerous Method'. They also made 'A History of Violence' and 'Eastern Promises' together too.

The 78-year-old filmmaker will also be reteaming with his 'Crash' and 'Dead Ringers' production designer Carol Spier and 'A History of Violence' composer Howard Shore on the new movie.

News of the new project comes just a month after it was announced Viggo would appear in 'Thirteen Lives' alongside Colin Farrell and Joel Edgerton.

The movie, which will be directed by Ron Howard, will tell the story of the international rescue effort to save a boys football team who became trapped in a cave in Thailand after it was flooded by heavy rain in 2018. The rescue made headlines across the globe as all 12 boys, as well as their coach, were saved.

Viggo, Colin and Joel will star as rescuers Richard Stanton, John Volanthen and Dr. Richard Harris respectively.