Victoria Beckham treated her daughter Harper to a £129 facial.

The 46-year-old fashion designer and her nine-year-old girl enjoyed a mother-daughter pamper session over the weekend.

Former Spice Girl Victoria - who was known as Posh Spice in the girl group - shared a picture of Harper having her facial done by skin specialist Teresa Tarmey.

She captioned the post on her Instagram Story: “Facial day with mummy."

Victoria's youngest offspring previously had a "baby facial" by The Vampire Facial doctor.

Meanwhile, the 'Mama' singer previously revealed that after a long days work, Harper is always on hand to help her wind down and relax at home.

She explained: "Harper often makes an Epsom bath soak for me when I get home from work. She’s also into beauty treatments which is really sweet. Sometimes we make our own face masks with a little manuka honey and organic oats."

Victoria - who also has three sons with husband David Beckham - thinks it is a real “luxury” if her evening allows her time not only for a pampering session but also to fit in reading a chapter from a book.

She said: “My Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum and Priming Moisturizer are my nightly staples to repair my skin while I sleep. The serum changed my skin and is the power player in my regime.

"Sometimes I have the time to add a face mask and read a few pages of a good book – luxury."

And Victoria makes sure she gets up before the rest of her household so she gets some time to herself.

She said: "I try to get up before everyone else – it’s my time for me. I have hot water with lemon and apple cider vinegar to help maintain a healthy digestive system. I also have two cups of black coffee to properly wake me up.

“After my shower, I cleanse my face and use my Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum and Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer followed by a sunscreen.”