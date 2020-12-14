Fashion icon Victoria Beckham treated her daughter Harper, nine, to a £129 facial during a pamper session.
The 46-year-old fashion designer and her nine-year-old girl enjoyed a mother-daughter pamper session over the weekend.
Former Spice Girl Victoria - who was known as Posh Spice in the girl group - shared a picture of Harper having her facial done by skin specialist Teresa Tarmey.
She captioned the post on her Instagram Story: “Facial day with mummy."
Victoria's youngest offspring previously had a "baby facial" by The Vampire Facial doctor.
Meanwhile, the 'Mama' singer previously revealed that after a long days work, Harper is always on hand to help her wind down and relax at home.
She explained: "Harper often makes an Epsom bath soak for me when I get home from work. She’s also into beauty treatments which is really sweet. Sometimes we make our own face masks with a little manuka honey and organic oats."
Victoria - who also has three sons with husband David Beckham - thinks it is a real “luxury” if her evening allows her time not only for a pampering session but also to fit in reading a chapter from a book.
She said: “My Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum and Priming Moisturizer are my nightly staples to repair my skin while I sleep. The serum changed my skin and is the power player in my regime.
"Sometimes I have the time to add a face mask and read a few pages of a good book – luxury."
And Victoria makes sure she gets up before the rest of her household so she gets some time to herself.
She said: "I try to get up before everyone else – it’s my time for me. I have hot water with lemon and apple cider vinegar to help maintain a healthy digestive system. I also have two cups of black coffee to properly wake me up.
“After my shower, I cleanse my face and use my Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum and Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer followed by a sunscreen.”
