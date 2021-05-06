Victoria Beckham says the Spice Girls "didn't care" about what was hot or not in fashion and beauty.

The 47-year-old fashion designer - whose alter ego Posh Spice was known for her short bobs and little black dresses in the girl group - looks back fondly at the 'Viva Forever' hitmakers' clothing and make-up choices because they always wore whatever they wanted and created new trends rather than followed them.

She said: "I look at us all, and it makes me smile because we didn't care. Whether it was fashion or beauty, we didn't care. We wore what made us feel good. We weren't worried, 'Is this the newest, coolest?' We set trends because there was no fear."

The 90s' chart-toppers were known for wearing platforms, bold prints, suit jackets with a flash of bra on display, camouflage and more.

And they were all about inspiring their fans to embrace their individuality.

Victoria told Dear Media's 'Breaking Beauty' podcast: "It's okay to be different. Let's not try and change who we are. Let's celebrate who we are. Let's celebrate the fact that we're all different."

Meanwhile, it was revealed this week that the Spice Girls are in talks for a 'Spice World: The Movie' sequel.

Geri Horner (Ginger) - who is currently managing her band - has taken charge of the potential project and has been in talks with a renowned screenwriter about a possible script for a follow-up movie ahead of the 25th anniversary of the cult musical hit next year.

According to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, Melanie C (Sporty), Emma Bunton (Baby) and Mel B (Scary) are tentatively on board for the film while they are all hoping the idea could tempt back Victoria, who opted out of the group's reunion tour in 2019.

A source said: “The girls have been talking about how to mark the film’s anniversary and are actively considering making a tongue-in-cheek sequel.

"They have approached a screenwriter who is considering working on the project and making tentative steps forward.

“It is still in the early stages but they are talking to established names in the business, which proves they are taking a big screen comeback seriously.”