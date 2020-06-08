Victoria Beckham says the fashion industry has a ''huge role to play'' to end racism.

The 46-year-old fashion designer has set up an internal working group in her company to make a ''first step'' to discuss the race issues that plague the industry.

In a lengthy post, she shared: ''I've taken a step back this week to focus on the tragic events that have been highlighted recently. Watching things unfold and learning more about the Black Lives Matter movement, I've been truly sickened by how deeply ingrained racism is in our society ...

''The fashion industry has a huge role to play, and for me, it starts with representation, both within my business and who we work with externally. I've always aimed for inclusivity, but we all need to look inwards and be better. At Victoria Beckham, we've set up an internal working group as a first step and will provide additional support to ensure that we are listening to each other, discussing the issues, identifying unconscious bias in ourselves and ensuring our short and long-term actions reflect all our learnings.''

And Victoria insists she is ''absolutely committed'' to doing more on both a personal and professional level.

She added: ''Whilst things won't change or be solved in a day, we clearly can't wait another day to start and I am absolutely committed to being better and doing more, both personally and professionally. I hope you all share my sentiment and are doing the same with your friends, family, brands and businesses so that we all play our part in this vital issue. x vb #blacklivesmatter (sic)''