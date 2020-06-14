Victoria Beckham is still keeping to a routine in lockdown but can't wait to be ''sociable'' again.
The fashion designer feels it is important for herself and her family to keep to a schedule, despite the current quarantining due to the coronavirus pandemic.
She said: ''I'd love to say my lockdown look has been all about a vintage kaftan, but that's not the case. I still get up early and exercise every day, then I dress for work and for comfort. A pair of old jeans, a T-shirt or a jumper. I'm not quite at the elasticated waistband stage yet - I still want to feel good about myself. We've been going out on country walks every day, so the only shoes I wear are an old pair of trainers. It's so nice just to do things with the family and not think too much about getting dressed. So, definitely no heels.''
Victoria's daughter Harper is still expected to wear school uniform every day, despite having lessons from home.
Speaking about the decision, she added: ''At first I thought was a bit strange, I wasn't expecting it. But for her it helps, because it keeps her routine going.''
Victoria ''can't wait'' for lockdown to be eased so she can enjoy ''a nice pub lunch with family and friends'' and be ''a little bit'' more sociable now.
She told The Guardian's Weekend magazine: ''I can't wait to get the atelier up and running again. There is so much that you can do digitally now, but at a certain point you need to be able to put your hands on the clothes. I do miss getting dressed. A nice pub lunch with family and friends, a few glasses of wine. I'm really grateful for the family time, but I'm ready to be a little bit sociable now.''
