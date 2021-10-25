Victoria Beckham's eponymous beauty brand is "not about jumping on a bandwagon or trend".

The former Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer launched the lucrative business in 2019 as an extension to her fashion label, and she has insisted the secret to Victoria Beckham Beauty's success is giving the consumer what they want.

Speaking to WWD, Victoria said: “It’s about what I want, what we want, and it’s not about jumping on a bandwagon or trend.

“It’s what we want to use as women.”

The 47-year-old star also expanded her label to include skincare and previously explained how her intention was to create products that are sustainable and not made from toxic formulas, whilst being "inclusive" for all skin tones.

The mother-of-four - who has Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 19, Cruz, 16, and Harper, 10, with retired soccer star husband David Beckham - said: "I've been obsessed with make-up and skincare and wellness for longer than I can remember.

"But I couldn't find what I wanted - clean beauty.

"What is that, even? It's a real grey area.

"I wanted to create a brand of the future - focusing on what's in the formulas but then also sustainability.

"The other thing that was key was making sure it was very inclusive - whether it's make-up or skincare, this is for every skin type and tone, and for both women and men."

Meanwhile, Victoria - who was known as Posh Spice in the '2 Become 1' girl group - previously confessed she wore fitted dresses to cope with her "insecurities".

She said: "When I was in the Spice Girls there were stylists who dressed the group, but in my personal life I have never worked with a stylist. I used to wear lots of structured dresses with corsetry, and I do still have some of those dresses, but my personal style has become more relaxed. Looking back, I guess it was a sign of insecurity that I would always wear clothes that were very tight, very fitted."