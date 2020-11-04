Victoria Beckham has started planning her comfortable-yet-stylish outfits for working-from-home ahead of the UK's second national lockdown.

The Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer took to Instagram to show off her own Victoria by Victoria Beckham line's colourful striped polo neck jumper and matching midi skirt with an elasticated waist, which she was testing out ahead of the four-week lockdown on Thursday (05.11.20).

Alongside a selfie wearing the ensemble and a video of her showing it off, Victoria wrote: "Elasticated waistbands the VB way! Trying out working from home looks ready for the second lockdown... This #VVB two-piece is knitted so it’s super comfortable, warm and versatile x vb

P.S. America, please vote today!! Thinking of you xx (sic)"

The two-piece costs a total of £460.

Meanwhile, the 46-year-old star - who was known as Posh Spice in the 'Viva Forever' group - recently revealed that lipstick gives her confidence.

Victoria believes a lip colour is something very "personal", so when it came to creating her new Posh lipstick collection, she wanted to incorporate everything she'd be looking for in cosmetics.

She said: "Lipstick is very personal - it can take me back to a memory and give me confidence when I need it.

"So, when I started to dream up by debut lipstick, I incorporated everything I wanted for my lips; clean ingredients, great colours, deep moisture, and iconic style.”